KHANEWAL - A girl committed suicide by jumping into a canal over some domestic issue here on Monday, police said. According to police, 20-year-old girl, disappointed over some domestic issues, jumped into Mailsi Canal in Mohsinwal area of Khanewal to get rid of miseries of life. The girl drowned and the body was later fished out and shifted to hospital where it was handed over to heirs after postmortem.