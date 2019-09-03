Share:

ATTOCK - A 10th class girl student along with her cousin was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the jurisdiction of Jand police. Police have launched hunt for the arrest the culprits and are investigating cause behind the double murder. As per sources, Zaafran on his bike was going to drop his cousin (Almas Sehra), a 10th class student at Govt Girl High School Jand. All of a sudden some unidentified culprit(s) started firing on them. As a result Zaafran and Almas Sehra received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot.

DSP Jand Ghulam Asghar Chandia and SHO Malik Nisar Ahmad reached the crime scene and collected evidence while later Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies to THQ Hospital Jand for autopsy.

DPO Attock Syed Shahzad Nadeem has constituted a team to arrest the culprits and dig out the facts behind this double murder. Headmistress Govt Girls High School Jand when contacted said that Almas was student of 10th Class studying science subject and was a shining student. Her untimely death has saddened all the staff and students of the school.