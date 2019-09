Share:

Karachi - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday presided over a meeting regarding developmental projects under SIDCL and KTC. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiyar, Deputy Chairman P&D Jehanzeb Khan, SIDCL board Chairman Samar Ali Khan, CEO Saleh Farooqi and others. Federal Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiyar was briefed about Karachi Master Plan, urban transportation, water supply and drainage projects and others. The Minister told that funds have been released and remaining funds would be released soon under PSDP. The meeting decided to soon open Green Line Project for public while Yellow Line and Red Line projects also came under discussion during the meeting.