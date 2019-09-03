Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday said that the Sindh government was committed to improve both the investigations and operational affairs of Sindh Police.

Speaking as a chief guest at a two-day conference titled “Investigation Training Working Group” organised by Sindh Police in a local hotel, the minister said that police’s investigations department was separated from the operational matters under Police Order 2002 which aimed at improving the both at their best.

“The Sindh government is making efforts to improve overall affairs of Sindh Police while the welfare amount for the Sindh Police martyrs was also raised up to Rs 10 million.”

He said that in past police convoys were being provided for security to the influential however this practice had been eliminated now.

Nasir Shah said that present IGP Sindh is performing well and has been improving his department with vast experience. “The sacrifices rendered by the officers and jawans of Sindh Police are unforgettable in restoration of peace,” he added.

He also credited Rangers and other agencies for restoration of peace.

IGP Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam talking to media on the occasion said that 87 threats were received by the Sindh Police this year and responding swiftly to each one of them teams were formed and the accused were arrested.

The IGP said that over 14 thousand Majalis would be provided security by Sindh Police across the province during Muharram-ul-Haram. He said that as many as 4000 vehicles and thousands of personnel would perform security duties in the month.

Dr Syed Kaleem Imam said that Muharram security strategy was constituted with coordination of Pakistan Rangers Sindh and other relevant agencies.

Sindh Police chief said that to ensure provision of security to the citizens in a better way the Police was focusing on improvement of its intelligence.

Talking about the two-day conference organized by the Sindh Police he said that the conference aimed at to increase investigating capabilities of investigators adding that the Sindh Police believes in capacity building of its officer and personnel.

He said as many as nine training institutes were imparting training to officials of Sindh Police.

IGP Sindh Police said that heads of 15 relevant agencies shared their experiences regarding investigation. The training also aimed at to improve the standard of investigations.

Earlier in his welcome address Dr Syed Kaleem Imam said that resolving a case and proving an accused guilty in courts were separate matters however improving the both was the need of the hour.

He said that all out efforts were being made for improving the overall affairs of policing in the province.

He said that the conference aimed at to increase capabilities of police officers including their speaking power, public relations, utilization of their abilities, investigation at crime scenes and others.

Retired DIGP Saud Mirza, Federal Judicial Academy Director, DIGP Investigation Sindh Javed Akbar Riaz, DIGP South Sharjeel Kharal and other senior officers from different investigating agencies also addressed the conference.

Later talking to newsmen, DIGP (Investigation) Sindh Javed Akbar Riaz said that high level investigation officers from across the country were invited in the conference. He said that the officers shared their experiences and standard of investigations.

DIGP said that after conclusion of two days of conference it would be analyzed that what factors were needed to improve the standards of investigations on modern lines.

The conference aimed at to create working groups for the training of officers and officials, he concluded.