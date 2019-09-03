Share:

ATTOCK - Punjab Chairman Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari has said that the present government is committed to the welfare of people and govt employees as well.

The problems of the field staff of Monitoring Department will be resolved on priority. He said this while talking to a delegation of PMA (Punjab Monitoring Association) Attock chapter headed by its President Shah Zaman. On the occasion Central Media Coordinator PMA, Muhammad Sabreen was also present.

Yawar Bokhari lauded the services of the field officers of Monitoring Department and said that because of their hard work there was lot of improvement in education sector and the services of this department were being acknowledged at every level. He assured the delegation that the contract service of these filed officers will be regularised as they deserved it and injustices done to them during the last fifteen years will be redressed. He said, the field officers of this department are doing a great job and said that their problems have already been taken up with Director Monitoring Punjab Rana Andul Qayyum.

Yawar said the doors of his office and house were open for everyone . Earlier the delegation apprised him of their problems and the hurdles in the solution of these problems