Share:

KARACHI - The federal and Sindh governments have jointly constituted a technical committee to review K-IV projects technical report to be submitted by Nespak by the end of current month so that project could be carried forward.

The Nespak has estimated around Rs120 billion cost of the project.

This decision was taken in a high level meeting which was attended by Federal Minister for Planning & development Khusro Bakhtiar, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jahanzaib Khan, Secretary Planning Zaffar Ahsan, Member Planning Commission Major Gen (r) Zahir Shah here at CM House.

The chief minister was supported and assisted by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah, Minister Labour Saeed Ghani, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairperson P&D Nahid Shah, PSCM Sajid jamal Abro. The FWO delegation led by DG FWO General Inam Haider, Brigadier Abdul Sami of 5 Corps, Brigadier Abeer and others. MD Water Board Asadullah Khan, PD K-IV Asad Zamin and concerned P&D officers also attended the meeting.

The FWO DG Major General Inam Haider briefing the meeting said that the canal being constructed from Kijhar Lake has a length of 121 kilometer. He said that 11-meter deep canal has been constructed and its mouth has been developed inside the canal at 257 meters from the soil area. Out of 121 kilometers the canal would flow in gravity upto 91 km. 70 percent civil work of canal has been completed.

The dignitaries were told that there were some alignment issues on which Nespak was working to conduct third party assessment. Nespak GM Jawaid Mir, Mirza Asif Baig and Mohammad Afzal who represented Nespak in the meeting said that they might suggest some modification in the existing alignment of the canal.

They told the meeting that they were conducting geo study of the embankment of the canal whether they would be able to sustain the pressure of 660 MGD water. “We would complete the study by end of current moth and then submit it to the provincial government.

At this Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar said that the project which was at advance stage needed another technical review by an expert team. The chief minister suggested constituting a joint team of provincial Planning & Development Department and Planning Commission of the federal government to review the technicalities of the report to be submitted by the Nespak.

The participants of the meeting agreed to constitute a team which would be notified by the federal Planning Commission.

The Nespak said that the project would cost around Rs120 billion. At this the chief minister said that it would cost Rs150 billion because devaluation of the rupee against dollar. Moreover, a 50 MW power plant has also been proposed for the project. The consultant has almost finalised the PC-I of the power project.

Meanwhile, the chief Minister said that K-I and K-II/III had designed the capacity of 480 MGD which been reduced by 100 MGD due to silt and other technical issues. He proposed to conduct a separate study to improve the capacity of K-I and K-II/III projects.

Shah told the federal government representatives that water was the issue of life and death for this megalopolis city of Karachi. “We started K-IV so that it could be completed but over 15 years have passed to its planning and implementation and still it seems that it would take few years more,” he said.

Minister Planning & Development Khusro Bakhtiar suggested installing desalination plants in the city to cater urgent need of water but they would take two to three years in completion. The chief minister said that his government was ready to install desalination plants in the city of the federal government extend financial support. The federal minister assured the chief minister of his support and urged him to submit necessary proposal for approval.

The FWO and Sindh government showed their resolve to complete K-IV project by removing all its bottlenecks. The Nespak team also told both Sindh and federal governments that would work out a workable plan to complete the project by making some implementable design and alignment changes.

Earlier, the chief minister led the federal minister, Khusro Bakhtiar, Governor Imran Ismail to Kinjhar Lake, some 30 kilometers left of Thatta city at intake point of the K-IV project by helicopter. They visited the site of mouth of the project, the canal, the conduits and the bridges constructed so far and also got briefing from the FWO engineers.