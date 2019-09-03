Prime Minister Imran Khan says government is making all out efforts to provide maximum facilities to business community.

He was talking to a group of leading industrialists and business personalities that called on him in Islamabad Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said the wheel of economy cannot move unless facilities are provided to business.

Imran Khan said our first and foremost priority is to create employment opportunities in order to reduce poverty.

The Prime Minister said the proposals given by the business community will help take the process of policy making and planning forward in an effective manner.

He reiterated that government will continue consultation process in all sectors of economy and the meetings will be held with business community on regular basis.

He asked the business persons to extend their proposals for improving the economy. 