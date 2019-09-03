Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi telephoned Iceland’s Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson on Monday and apprised him about the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said this during a telephonic discussion with the Foreign Minister of Iceland, Gudlaugur Thór Thórdarson.

The Foreign Minister said that International community should play its role to save innocent Kashmiris from Indian barbarism and human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir that are on its peak now.

He said International media and human rights organizations are exposing Indian brutalities.

The Foreign Minister of Iceland expressed his serious concern over the human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and emphasized on the need to peacefully resolve issues.