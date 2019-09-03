Share:

Pakistani and Indian delegations will on Wednesday hold the third high-level talks on the proposed Kartarpur Corridor to finalise the remaining modalities for the visit of Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the final resting place of Baba Guru Nanak.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on the Indian side of the Wagah-Attari Border where the two countries are expected to finalise the draft agreement pertaining to opening of the corridor.

Pakistan has already completed 95 percent of the work on this side of the border as the proposed corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

Importantly, Pakistan has accepted India’s demand of facilitating visa-free movement of 5,000 Sikh pilgrims per day, and now they will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur.

Furthermore, Pakistan has allowed pilgrims choice to visit the shrine individually or in form of groups; however the remaining demands will be examined in the third round of talks.

India has also asked Pakistan to allow Sikh pilgrims prepare and distribute alms (langar or free meal) amongst visitors at the shrine’s almonries.

To this, India has asked Pakistan to increase the number of visiting pilgrims to 10,000 per day into the country and demanded that the visitors of faiths other than Sikhism be also allowed to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

The Pakistani delegation will be led by South Asia and SAARC Director General and Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal.

The corridor will also be the first visa-free corridor between the two neighbours since their independence in 1947.