LAHORE - Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission’s capacity to treat cancer patients went up further as Chairman Muhammad Naeem on Monday inaugurated four new state-of-the-art machines at the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology (INMOL).

He said on the occasion that PAEC was already handling 80 percent of cancer patients of Pakistan at its 18 medical centres. He said upgrade of INMOL is a pride for the entire country.

INMOL is the first cancer treatment hospital in public sector providing cancer diagnosis and treatment facilities at a vast scale and affordable cost. He said other PAEC medical centres are also being upgraded.

The chairman said that Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission has performed its excellence in the field of medicine; especially the role of INMOL in initiating new research and treatment modalities based on theranostics for the treatment of neuroendocrine and prostate cancer patients, are highly appreciable.

Before him, the INMOL director explained that every year thousands of patients are referred to INMOL for various diagnostic tests and cancer treatment. He explained the institution’s role in Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT) and Targeted Radionuclide Therapy through theranostics.

He elaborated the clinical diagnostic importance of brain cancer through Carbon-11 labelled radio pharmaceuticals and myocardial perfusion by using Nitrogen-13 based ammonia. These two techniques have been introduced at INMOL for the very first time in Pakistan. Therse facilities, he believed, would be helpful in handling onco-neuro and cardiac dysfunctions at national level.

The PAEC chairman also inaugurated two new targets for production of Carbon-11 and Nitrogen-13 in Cyclotron and Radiopharmacy Division of INMOL. The 4 new machines included LINAC, MRI, SPECT-CT and DEXA Scans.

Dr Masood ul Hassan, member (science) of PAEC, Dr Abubaker Shahid (director of INMOL), Javed Khalid (director of admin) and head of division at INMOL Mrs Masooma Riaz (head of medical physics), Dr Arzoo Fatima (head of nuclear medicine), Dr Zeeshan Rasheed (head of radiology), Dr Irfanullah Khan (head of radio pharmacy), officers, nurses, technical staff and general staff were also present.