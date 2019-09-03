Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has expressed concern over deteriorating situation of country’s economy, saying the inflation and unemployment was increasing with the speed of tsunami. In a statement issued on Monday, he criticized the government decision to waive off Rs228 billion dues of rich and influential industrialists. On one side, Siraj said, the government rushed to disconnect the electricity or gas meter of a poor consumer if he failed to pay one month bill of Rs1000 but on the other side the rulers extended amnesty of billions of rupees to influential class. People would never tolerate this injustice and violation of law, he said and reminded Prime Minister Imran Khan his own words that two parallel systems - one for the poor and other for the rich - could not work together in a society.