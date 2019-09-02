Share:

LAHORE-Levi’s® Live has become synonymous with energetic crowds, live music, star performances and new acts showcasing their talents.

Jimmy Khan performed acoustic versions of his hit singles while Nimar Zar sang originals from his repertoire and covers of renowned artists. The music night pulled in a crowd who sang to the live music turning into a night not to be forgotten.

Levi’s® has partnered with Farhad Humayun of Riot Studios: the premier space for recording music, films and post production in Lahore, where some of the country’s top musicians, music videos and films have been produced over the last decade.

Singer/Songwriter Hassan Jamil Khan, popularly known as Jimmy Khan has carved a niche in urban folk music for himself. He has been nominated for the prestigious Lux Style Awards twice in the categories of Best OST and Song of the Year.

His songs have been featured in ‘Coke Studio’ Season 11’s biggest hits album. His latest single Haye Dil Bechara was part the blockbuster film “Parey Hut Love” which also marks his debut as an actor.

Nimar Zar studied cinematic arts and technology from California State University and has played multiple small towns gigs in London and California. He has also performed with a number of bands including Madlock in Pakistan and has debut album coming out soon.

On his debut performance at Levi’s® Live Round 2, singer and songwriter Jimmy Khan said; “It was my first time attending and performing at Riot studios. A very cool space for musicians and audiences to create madness and magic, our evening started with a very cool act by Nimar Zar after which I went on to perform most of my originals. Played to a house packed of a very charged crowd.