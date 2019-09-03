Share:

Prime Minister of Pakistan's special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday slammed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentarian Ahsan Iqbal for his comments against the federal government over its approach to tackle the ongoing Kashmir dispute.

Dr Awan took to Twitter and stated that there should be no politicking on the Kashmir issue as this would disintegrate national unity. “Kashmir issue is a common cause of the whole nation.”

She said the way the present government, under the leadership of PM Imran Khan highlighted the Kashmir issue internationally and the positive response received from the world, has no precedent in the past.

Dr Awan said the government has been pursuing the vision of prime minister for economic reforms and positive results were yielding.