"What is happening in occupied Kashmir at present is the modern version of Nazism and fascism, and the peace-loving will have to jointly resist it," said the AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan.

Addressing national conference on Kashmir crisis held under the auspices of Center for Peace, Security and Development, he said that he international community must give up the policy of maintaining artificial balance between Pakistan and India, and analyze and find a solution to the Kashmir issue on the basis of justice and in the light of international laws and human values.

The AJK president said that after revocation of Article 35-A, India had virtually turned occupied Kashmir into its colony, and this action of Modi's fanatic regime is the negation of India's struggle for freedom from neocolonial imperialism but it is also sheer deviation from the thoughts of Nehru and Gandhi.

"Deployment of 180,000 troops in addition to 700,000 personnel already present in occupied Kashmir, is actually a Satanic trick to forcibly annex the territory with the Indian union and to expel the Kashmiri people from their own homeland," he said and added that under the garb of the worst curfew restrictions and media censorship, ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiri people was being carried out.

Sardar Masood Khan said that resistance continuing in every city and village of occupied Kashmir is evident that the Kashmiri people were not willing to accept the Indian slavery at any cost.

The AJK president thanked the people and the government of Pakistan for downgrading trade, diplomatic and cultural relations with India, and

raising forceful voice in favor of Kashmiri people. "This has conveyed a message to the entire world that the Kashmiri people are not alone at

this delicate juncture, but 220 million Pakistani people also stand with them," he added.

He said that India was the only country in the world, which is publicly threatening to use nuclear weapons against any other independent and

sovereignty country. "India has opened several fronts against Pakistan, and the international community should take its notice."

Referring to different options and formulae for the solution of Kashmir issue, the AJK president said that no out of box solution to the issue

is possible until and unless the wishes and aspirations kept not kept in view in any solution. "The solution to Kashmir issues lays in multidimensional diplomacy, and we will have to constantly continue our efforts for the solution of this conflict in the light of the United

Nations and its Security Council," he added.

He went on to say that we will have to approach civil society across the world including India, and also activate the Pakistani and Kashmiri

community to motivate international public opinion for the solution of Kashmir conflict.

The conference was also addressed by Senator Sherry Rehman and Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Agha Omar Farooq, while former Chief of Air Staff Sohail Aman,

Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Asif Yasin Malik, former ambassador Arif Malik, former ambassador Abdul Basit and Chairman Kashmir Institute of International

Relations were also present.