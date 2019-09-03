Share:

LAHORE - Kashmir has been turned into a jail by Indian PM Narendra Modi and the freedom struggle of Kashmiris will definitely bear fruit, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday.

Talking to reporters he said Muslims in Assam have been stripped of their citizenship and they have started raising voice against Modi as well.

India, the minister said, is facing difficulties due to Modi’s wrong policies, economy is deteriorating and the Sikh community is not willing to stay with India. He said Kashmiris have been besieged for 29 days as humanitarian crisis has worsened. Critical of the opposition strategy in the prevailing situation, Fawad Chaudhry said leader of an important party was busy in ‘save father’ campaign. JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman has not held a single rally for Kashmir, he added.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of 7th Pak-China Business Forum and Industrial Expo in Lahore, Fawad said that China has always provided support and assistance to Pakistan’s economic and social development.