SIALKOT - Instead of arranging a building for schoolchildren, the management of Govt Primary School Ghalla Mandi, Daska has shifted classes of the students to a nearby Janazgah.

According to the survey conducted by this correspondent, the Buildings Department had declared the building of Govt Primary School Ghalla Mandi, Daska as dangerous a few years ago, advising the officials of Sialkot Education Department to ensure early evacuation of schoolchildren from the school building to avert any untoward incident. However, the school management continued schooling in the building.

One roof of a classroom collapsed during these summer vacation, averting any life loss there. Schools were open after summer vacation on August 16, 2019.

On the opening of the school after summer vacation, first the school teachers forced the students to sit in the streets around the school premises. Later, the school management found these streets insecure for the students and shifted them to a nearby Janazgah, adjacent to a graveyard.

Parents of the students said that getting education while sitting beside graves was itself very scary for everyone, adding that the school management had forced their children to get education there. Several parents have made their children to leave the school as children are afraid of getting education sitting beside the graves. A total of 100 children are enrolled in the school.

A minor student Shazia said: “I am very afraid of getting education in the graveyard and funeral place.” Another minor student Salman said: “He has left the school and will never go there.” Zuma, a minor student, said: “Teachers punish us if we refuse to get education there.”

The school management claimed that they had repeatedly brought this nasty situation into the notice of the high-ups of Sialkot Education Department, but they did not bother to take any serious notice in this regard.

The school management claimed that they had no other option to continue the school by asking teachers to teach these students at the funeral place (Janazgah).

This funeral place-turned-school was not far from here. It is in the congested Ghalla Mandi locality of Daska city, only about 2km from Daska Tehsil Headquarters. Sialkot Education Department officials said that the school would soon be shifted to a suitable building upon its availability.

Meanwhile, the social, religious, educational, and political circles of Daska expressed grave concern over the situation. They urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Waqas Ali Mehmood, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider and CEO of Sialkot District Education Authority Younas Warraich to look into the matter and ensure early provision of a suitable building for the school.