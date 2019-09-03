Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial has congratulated the nation, Pakistan Army and the scientists on successful test-fire of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, terming it a great achievement towards enhancing country’s defence capability. In a statement issued on Sunday, the provincial minister said the latest test-fire of the missile carried out at night showed the high standards of the professional skills and capability of the Pakistani scientists, besides their unwavering commitment and loyalty to the country. The minister said the Pakistani nation has always kept country’s integrity and independence close to its heart and left no stone unturned to maintain country’s defence at higher levels. He was of the view that with the latest addition in missile technology in the shape of Ghaznavi missile, Pakistan’s defence has become invincible. India now cannot even think of casting an evil eye on Pakistan, the minister said. Lauding the role of Premier Imran Khan in making Pakistan’s defence even stronger, Nauman Lagrial said under Imran Khan’s sagacious leadership Indian held Kashmir would soon be freed from the draconian clutches of India. Kashmiris of Indian occupied valley would be free, said the minister.