MIRPURKHAS - Police and Rangers’ personnel here on Monday carried out a flag march from Police Lines to demonstrate their preparedness to maintain law and order in the district during the holy month of Muharram. Led by SSP Javed Ahmed Baloch , dozens of police and Rangers’ vehicles marched through the main roads of the city. Talking to security personnel on the occasion, SSP Javed asked them to keep an eye on the miscreants, particularly during Muharram. He said that forces had already been alerted and directed the officers to intensify patrolling in their respective areas to ensure tight security.