LAHORE - Pakistan’s Mohsin Amin was awarded with the distinguished service award by President of World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Federation (WBPSF) and Asian Bodybuilding Federation (ABBF) Datuk Paul Chua. A ceremony was held on August 16 in Bangkok to mark Asian Bodybuilding Federation 60 years. Mohsin was handed over the award in respect to his late father Ch Mohammed Amin’s services for promoting and developing bodybuilding throughout Asia. He also served as president of the ABBF and was one of the founder members of the ABBF.