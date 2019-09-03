Share:

MULTAN - PEMRA Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig during his visit to PEMRA Regional Office, Multan on Monday attended a ceremony organized by Multan Traders Association (MTA) for voluntarily destroying illegal DTH & C-Line Equipment.

While addressing the Traders Association, the Pemra chairman appreciated their efforts for organising the event and voluntarily destroying illegal equipment for expressing solidarity with brethren in Jammu & Kashmir. The Pemra chairman vowed that no leniency would be shown to those airing Indian channels and Indian content across the country.

While appreciating support and efforts of the Importers, Distributors, Cable TV Operators, FM Radios and TV Channels for boycotting Indian content and Indian DTH, he appealed to the public explicitly show solidarity and voluntarily boycott Indian DTH and make this drive more successful as it is not possible without their cooperation. Muhammad Saleem urged the public to support the Pemra in identifying those involved in selling illegal Indian DTH so that strict action could be initiated against them, adding that this act would also help to stop transfer of billions of rupees to India, illegally. During a meeting with cable operators, their representatives also assured full support and solidarity with state and Pemra and resolved not to show any Indian channel or content. Chairman while addressing the field staff, appreciated their efforts for the elimination of the menace of illegal Indian DTH and Indian content. He emphasized the continued crackdown on sale/purchase of illegal Indian DTH, C-Line and Jadoo Box and associated activities. He further added that proliferation of illegal Indian DTH is not only detrimental to the social, cultural and religious values of Pakistani society but is also causing huge financial loss to government exchequers.

Pemra Director General (Operations-Distribution) Muhammad Farooq, Director General, (Admin & HR), Haji Adam, General Manager (Operations-Broadcast/Media PR) Muhammad Tahir, Secretary to the Authority, Fakhar Uddin Mughal, Regional General Manager (Multan) Faqir Afzal Masoom, Head DTH Enforcement, Mian Asif and representatives of All Pakistan Satellite Goods Association, Chairman Yaseen Butt, President Ali Ahmed Malik, Mazher Javaid, General Secretary, Asif Sanda, Karachi and Nadeem Janjua, Multan were also present.