ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting to review its 22-month performance from October 2017 to till date.

During the meeting, it was informed that during the last 22 months, NAB recovered directly and indirectly Rs 71 billion from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer. No example of such recovery of NAB could be found in corresponding last 22 months.

According to details, the NAB Sukkur recovered directly and indirectly Rs 10.656 billion during the period and deposited into the national exchequer. Likewise, NAB Lahore recovered Rs 31.231 billion directly and indirectly from the corrupt and deposited in the national exchequer. NAB Balochistan directly and indirectly recovered Rs 0.949 billion from the corrupt and deposited in the national exchequer. NAB Karachi recovered directly and indirectly Rs 10.861 billion and deposited in the national exchequer. NAB Rawalpindi recovered directly and indirectly Rs 14.653 billion and NAB Multan recovered directly and indirectly Rs 2.5 billion from the corrupt and deposited in the national exchequer.

NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recovered directly and indirectly Rs 0.5 billion from the corrupt and deposited in the national exchequer.

NAB Gilgit-Baltistan recovered directly and indirectly Rs 0.014 billion from the national exchequer during this period.

During the meeting, the Chairman NAB said that eradication of corruption is the top most priority of NAB and all resources are being utilised to achieve the goal.

He directed all Director Generals of NAB to bring their best efforts to eradicate corruption from Pakistan by pursuing ‘Accountability for All’ policy and take the complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations to their logical conclusion within the prescribed timeframe as concluding the mega corruption cases are priority of NAB and all resources are being utilised for the purpose.