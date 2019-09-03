Share:

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Muhammad Faisal on Monday said that there is no change in nuclear policy of Pakistan.

He took to his official twitter account, Dr Muhammad Faisal announced that Prime Minister’s comments on Pakistan’s approach towards conflict between two nuclear armed states are being taken out of context. While conflict should not take place between two nuclear states. There is no change in Pakistan’s nuclear policy.