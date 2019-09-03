Share:

LAHORE - Norwegian Ambassador-designate to Pakistan Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen visited Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Monday. In a meeting with LAC BoG Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi and Executive Director Ather Ali Khan, Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen praised Alhamra. During meeting, the two sides called for people-to-people contacts to strengthen bilateral relations. Ather Ali briefed Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen and his team about Alhamra Art Gallery, Academy of Performing Arts, Adbi Bethak and cultural activities at the council. Moneeza Hashmi said it was the key objective of the Lahore Arts Council to promote “our colourful culture and wonderful traditions in the whole world and make the world believe that Pakistan is the great place to visit”.