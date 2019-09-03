Share:

The 5th August 2019 dawned as the darkest day in the history of South Asia. It is so because India annexed Kashmir and enslaved more than 10 million Kashmiri Muslims.

The Modi government has stunned everyone by saying that it was revoking nearly all of Article 370, which 35A is part of and which has been the basis of Kashmir’s complex relationship with India for some 70 years.

The article allowed the state a certain amount of autonomy - its own constitution, a separate flag and freedom to make laws. Foreign affairs, defense and communications remained the preserve of the central government.

As a result, Jammu and Kashmir could make its own rules relating to permanent residency, ownership of property and fundamental rights. It could also bar Indians from outside the state from purchasing property or settling there.

Needless to mention that the abrogation of above article is a flagrant violation of UNSC resolutions.

The crux of matter is that India has annexed Kashmir and has deprived the Kashmiri’s of any hope of freedom.

If we look back in history, Hyderabad and Junagarh were the princely states, which India forcibly occupied against the wishes of their Muslim rulers claiming to protect the Hindu population. In Kashmir, opposite was true. There India claimed to be upholding its agreement with a Hindu Maharaja, while disregarding the rights and sentiments of Muslim population.

When Quaid-e-Azam acceded to the request of Nawab of Junagarh Mohammad Mohabat Kangi -3 to join Pakistan Nehru was enraged and said “it was against two nation theory “ but when Maharaja of Kashmir Hari Singh signed an agreement with India, he wasted no time to occupy Kashmir by force.

Ironically it was PM Nehru, who took the issue of Kashmir to UN as a disputed territory under Chapter- 6 of UN charter, which addresses itself to disputes. In other words India accepted it as disputed territory before UNSC.

Consequently the UNSC passed resolution 39(1948) and established the (UNCIP) to investigate the issues and mediate between the two countries. Following the cease-fire of hostilities, it also established the United Nations Military Observer Group for India and Pakistan(UNMOGIP) to monitor the cease-fire line. Which could never function due to Indian intransigence.

Mr. Natwar Singh, who served as India’s External Affairs Minister (2004-05) mentions in his book, “One life is not enough” (page 114) that Nehru’s had taken Kashmir issue to UNSC under Chapter-6 ,instead of chapter - 7 which deals with aggression and thus made a historic mistake.

To cut the long story short if India is not stopped today, tomorrow they can claim Azad Kashmir as an Indian territory and their integral part.

In fact PM Modi has provided a unique opportunity for freedom of Kashmir as he has made a huge mistake by repealing article 370. Pakistan can impress upon UNSC to reject this blatant violation and pass a fresh resolution reiterating Kashmiri’s right to self determination and demanding India to comply UNSC resolution 39 and 47 or face consequences.

If that does not work then, Security Council can use force by sending troops under UN umbrella to hold referendum. If that goal remains elusive, then we must understand that unless pain is caused to India, they will never leave Kashmir. We must not let this opportunity slip through our fingers. If we failed to act then history shall never forgive us.