ISLAMABAD - Over 30 students from a college in Kerala, India have been booked for waving the Pakistani flag on the campus.

The incident took place when the students belonging to the Muslim Students Front (MSF) were carrying out a procession as part of union elections on Perambra Silver College campus. Police in Kerala’s Kozhikode district filed a case against them for waving a giant Pakistan flag on the college campus, Kashmir Media service reported.

The students were booked under the relevant IPC sections 143, 147, 153 and 149.

Further proceedings will be carried out after verifying the identity of students involved in the incident. Meanwhile, almost two million people in northeast India — majority of them Muslims — were left facing statelessness on Saturday after they were excluded from a citizenship list, in a process the central government wants to replicate nationwide.