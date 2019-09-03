Share:

The federal government on Monday allowed the import of life-saving medicines from India in order to provide to relief to patients amid bilateral tensions with New Delhi over the illegal annexation of Indian-Occupied Kashmir last month.

According to reports, the export of medicines to the Hindu-majority country was also allowed. The permissions were granted by the Ministry of Commerce yesterday, which also issued a statutory regulatory order in this regard.

Last month, Pakistan had suspended bilateral trade with neighbor India after the latter illegally annexed Indian-Occupied Kashmir by revoking the special constitutional autonomy of the occupied valley through a presidential order rushed through the parliament.

Hundreds of thousands of additional troops were posted in the valley following the order and a military curfew imposed. Thousands of Kashmiri political leaders, businessmen, civil activists, and other ordinary citizens were arrested.

International media are now reporting widespread torture and abuse of these detainees by the Indian security forces. Some reports have even claimed that India is denying medical care to patients. United States Senator Bernie Sanders last week expressed concern in this regard.

Pakistan is also contemplating closing its airspace for Indian flights and also discussing other measures aimed at downgrading bilateral ties with India to protest the moves in Indian-Occupied Kashmir.