Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said that Pakistan was facing multitude of internal and external challenges which necessitated a Whole of Nation Approach’.

He made these remarks during the opening session of Pakistan Navy war game Shamsheer-e-Bahr VII and logistic exercise Tarseel-e-Bahr II that was held in Karachi. President Dr Arif Alvi graced the occasion as chief guest, said a statement issued by media wing of Pakistan Navy.

The President underlined the significance of war games in military planning process and expressed his desire to see valuable lessons and recommendations at the end of war game. He appreciated the realistic stocktaking and thought-provoking presentations by force commanders and said this would help in crystallizing plans for maritime security and seaward defense of Pakistan.

The chief guest particularly emphasised Pakistan’s increasing relevance in the backdrop of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and operationalisation of Gwadar Port. While underscoring the fact that economic well-being of Pakistan is linked with the freedom of navigation through seas, he said that prosperity of their people was intrinsically linked to the security of their “Sea Lines of Communication” which would add to the responsibilities of Pakistan Navy in ensuring unhindered flow of traffic in their waters.

The President highlighted that the illegitimate revocation of article 370 and 35-A from Indian constitution by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government has engendered massive unrest in Indian Occupied Kashmir and raised serious concerns in Pakistan.

“Indian attempt to enforce fascist control over IOK has serious implications towards internal security situation in Kashmir and resultantly on the security in South Asia and the world at large.” Pakistan will continue to fiercely contest and expose Indian atrocities in IOK politically and diplomatically at all possible levels till resolution of Kashmir issue in the light of UNSC resolutions, he added.

Earlier upon arrival, the chief guest was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi. Later, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Operations), Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi presented an overview of the war game outlining objectives set forth and concepts to be tried. He highlighted that being a tri-service event with representation of relevant ministries, Shamsheer-e-Bahr VII was the flagship war game of Pakistan Navy that was held biennially to try various concepts which were then validated in subsequent Navy-wide field exercises before being incorporated into naval strategy.

A large number of high ranking armed forces officers besides bureaucrats and representatives of federal ministries attended the event.