ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has planning to host International Parliamentary Conference on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in March 2020. “Pakistan will be hosting the Regional Conference on SDGs on 2nd & 3rd March, 2020,” said MNA Riaz Fatyana, Convener – Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs, according to press release issued by national assembly secretariat. International Parliamentary Union has agreed to join this event, he said. The invitation has been extended to all Far-East, South and Central Asian Countries. Under the guidance of the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, the Convenor of the National Parliamentary Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Taskforce, MNA Riaz Fatiyana had already hosted a National Consultation on SDGs in April 2019. The Consultation brought together counterparts from provincial and legislative assemblies for robust oversight of respective governments’ vis-à-vis policy, administrative, resource allocation and implementation functions. The Consultation provided an opportunity for National and Provincial SDGs Taskforces to strategise priorities and device a way forward in effectively advocating the SDGs’ agenda with respective federal and provincial legislatures, identifying legislative gaps, and to plan for robust representation through all available parliamentary instruments. One of the key recommendations, commonly emphasized by groups of both national and provincial representatives was to accord priority to international experience sharing and learning best practices on ‘Ending Poverty’.