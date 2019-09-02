Share:

RAWALPINDI - Superintendent of Police Potohar Division Syed Ali on Monday assured Nazo Shinwari, whose parents were murdered on property dispute, of providing justice at any cost.

“Rawalpindi police are investigating the murder case of businessman Mobin Khan and trying to arrest the killers,” said SP during a meeting with Nazo Shinwari, who met him at his office.

He said that police were investigating the case through different angles to reach the killers.

SP Pothohar Syed Ali assured her that the police would cooperate with her. “Be it clear that formerly the plaintiff of the murder case of slain Mobin Shinwari was his second wife Sumera Safdar, who was also murdered in Peshawar along her driver; after which by law, Nazo Shinwari has become the plaintiff of the aforementioned murder case of her father after the recent murder of her mother, that had already been registered at PS Civil Lines Rawalpindi,” he said.

Nazo Shinwari told the SP that her slain father Mobin Shinwari had transferred the property in the name of her slain mother Sumera Safdar in his life, whose documentary evidences were also present. Nazo Shinwari further said that her step siblings had approached the courts to get her mother’s property, saying that they wanted justice. She expressed complete satisfaction over the efforts of Rawalpindi police to bring justice to her.

Kahuta police arrested a fake spiritual leader involved in torturing women in order to wade off evil and genie. The accused has been identified as Younis alias diba peer. A case was registered against the accused while further investigation was on, according to a police spokesman.