Rawalpindi-The police solved the mystery of blind murder of a woman, whose body was thrown into Soan River, and arrested the accused.

The killer identified as Nadim confessed murdering his wife Shaista Bibi (mother of two kids) in the name of honour, said a police spokesman here on Monday. Police had registered a case against unidentified killer as there was no clue in the case.

Briefing media persons, he said that a special team headed by Superintendent of Police Saddar Division Rai Mazhar and SHO Chontra Inspector Aziz Aslam Niazi was constituted to investigate the blind murder case took place at a housing scheme along with Adiala Road. The killer threw body of his wife in Soan River and escaped, he said. He said that a man Akhter Ali of Hoonr Village approached PS Chontra officials and told them that he was going somewhere when he spotted body of a woman near Soan River. He added that there were multiple torture marks on the body.

A police party rushed to the scene and took the body into custody. A case was registered against the killer by police, the spokesman said.

He said that CPO Faisal Rana ordered SP Rai Mazhar of tracing the blind murder case. He said that SHO Aziz Aslam held Nadim, husband of the woman, on suspicion and grilled him. “During the interrogation, Nadim confessed that they had a brawl after he barred his wife from excessive use of mobile phone and killed her by hitting an iron rod into her head,” he said. He said that the killer put the body of his wife in a vehicle and went to Soan Bridge and threw the body into the river.

SP Rai Mazhar said that hectic efforts of the investigators resulted in the arrest of Nadim as the probe was expanded to family members of the deceased. He said that Nadim contracted love marriage with Shaista some 14 years ago. He said that the couple often remained engaged of brawls due to domestic issues. CPO Rana Faisal appreciated the efforts of the investigation team and announced reward for them.