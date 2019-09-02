Share:

Scientists gather in Portugal for world marine products

LISBON- The XVI International Symposium on Marine Natural Products and the XI European Congress on Marine Natural Products opened on Sunday in Peniche, west Portugal. The five-day meeting will have 36 oral and nearly 200 written presentations from experts and young rising researchers on biosynthesis, medicinal chemistry, biology and chemical biotechnology, discovery and development of marine-based medicines and ecology.

“In addition to presenting successful stories, the congress will present discoveries of new compounds, which may be used in new drugs as well as in cosmetic products,” explained Rui Pedrosa, the organizer and president of the Leiria Polytechnic Institute, quoted by Portuguese Lusa News Agency.

“When we think of the high potential of the ocean and its natural resources in marine biotechnology known as the ‘blue economy’, marine natural products are most likely one of the greatest opportunities to generate economic value and solutions to various problems, particularly in health,” he added. The meeting will be attended by more than 200 researchers from around the world.

NASA satellites gather data to assist weather forecast

LOS ANGELES- As Hurricane Dorian was upgraded to a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, NASA’s fleet of satellites were gathering data to assist weather forecasters and scientists, according to a latest release of NASA.

NASA’s Global Precipitation Measurement mission satellite uses its IMERG algorithm with data from a fleet of satellites to provide global estimates of the precipitation within the storm every 30 minutes.

NOAA-NASA’s Suomi NPP satellite uses its complement of instruments onboard to dissect storms and provide information on different aspects of the hurricane including storm strength, cloudtop temperature, circulation, and rainfall, among others, said the release.