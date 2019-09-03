Share:

KARACHI - Rain spell continued to batter parts of the city on Monday once again causing traffic jams, power outages, overflowing roads and other issues in one of the biggest city and business hub of the country, Karachi. The met authorities predicted the ongoing spell to continue till Tuesday and predicted over 50 mm rainfall with another spells to continue till September 30. According to the official, monsoon weather is expected to continue in Karachi until September 30, and another bout of rain is predicted to enter the city in the next four or five days.Thado Dam was overflowed after the rise in the dam water level by three inches after the rainfall. The civic authorities were seen no where as the rain overflowed from Thado Dam near Northern by pass entered Saadi Town and nearby areas of the city. The Korangi River also overflowed halting traffic to and from the causeway. The Jam Sadiq Bridge and KPT flyover became a traffic nightmare for many people after the EBM Causeway was flooded. The route from Baloch Colony to Korangi Brookes Chowrangi has been closed.The traffic police are present at the site but they seem to be struggling to control the flow of the traffic as all the vehicles going to Landhi, Malir and Korangi are taking the Jam Sadiq Bridge.People travelling in buses, rickshaws and taxis have deserted these vehicles on the roads. The rain spell began on Monday from morning with different areas receiving moderate to heavy showers. It rained in Lines Area, Numaish Chowrangi, Saddar, Malir, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, University Road, Safoora Goth, Landhi, Hassan Square, Surjani Town, and North Karachi. Power was also suspended in multiple areas as a precautionary measure by K-Electric to prevent further electrocutions. The power outage also hit areas such as Lyari, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Korangi, Karimabad, PIB Colony etc.