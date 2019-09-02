Share:

KARACHI-Ramsha Khan, after giving us the blockbuster serials ‘Kaisa Hai Naseeban’ and ‘Shahrukh Ki Saaliyan’, has signed the lead role in a serial for acclaimed director Badar Mehmood, the man behind super hit drama serials Cheekh and Balaa.

Ramsha Khan will be playing the leading lady, Hamna, whose life gets into an unexpected situation, and how everyone around her impacted because of it.

The ensemble cast of the serial also includes Feroze Khan, Hania Aamir, Gohar Rasheed & Shabbir Jan in pivotal roles.

The serial has been written by ace writer Mohsin Ali, who also given us masterpieces like Aisi Hai Tanhayi and the film ChuppanChupai, and is being produced under the banner of Big Bang Entertainment.

“Working with Badar Mehmood was a career wish list for me, and I am so honoured with this opportunity at such an early stage of my career,” states Ramsha Khan. “I consider myself extremely blessed when such industry stalwarts put their faith in my acting abilities, along with the immense love from my fans and every time I get in front of the camera, I try to make sure I don’t let them down.”

The project is scheduled to air on ARY Digital in the last quarter of 2019.