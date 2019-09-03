Share:

LAHORE - Iftikhar Ahmad and Imam-ul-Haq hit enterprising centuries to set up Safraz XI massive 355 for 7 in 90 overs against Azhar XI on the opening day of the two-day practice match of the ongoing pre season training camp here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday. Safraz XI captain, Sarfraz Ahmad, won the toss and elected to bat first and saw the two main top scorers smashing brilliant triple figures. Iftikhar top scored with 104 off balls 133, with a fire work display of 13 fours and three sixes and Imam’s quickfire 100 were laced with 16 fours off 147 ball. Haris Sohail made 69 with the aid of 10 flowing boundaries and one towering six, consuming 122 deliveries. Brief scores: Iftikhar Ahmed 104*, 133 balls,13x4s, 3x6s, Imam-ul-Haq 100 retired out 147 balls, 16x4s, Haris Sohail 69 retired out, 122 balls, 10x4s, 1x6, Sarfaraz Ahmed 15, 31 balls, 1x4, Abid Ali 13, 20 balls, 2x4s, Hasan Ali 16, 19 balls, 1x4, 1x6, Bilal Asif 2-57, Zafar Gohar 2-94, Mir Hamza 1-67, Mohammad Zahid 1-32.