Saudi Arabian State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed al-Jubeir will arrive in Islamabad on Wednesday to discuss the prevailing situation in the region with Pakistani leadership.

The Saudi minister will stay in the capital for one day and hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

A statement issued by the Saudi embassy in Islamabad on Tuesday said that matters relating to bilateral relations between the two countries will also be discussed in the meetings.

PM Imran, Saudi crown prince discuss occupied Kashmir situation

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir in a phone call.

The two leaders earlier spoke about the situation in the region in a phone call on August 27, where they discussed the development of the situation in the region and efforts exerted towards it.

The latest phone call was the third between the prime minister and the Saudi crown prince in three weeks. Tensions are running high in South Asia since India illegally annexed occupied Kashmir on August 5, sparking a strong reaction from Pakistan.