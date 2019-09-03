Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Monday acquitted Abdul Razzaq who had been sentenced to life for murdering his brother on benefit of doubt. The trial court awarded capital punishment to Abdul Razzaq for killing his brother Amant Ali and the Lahore High Court converted the death sentence into life imprisonment. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case through video link from the SC Lahore Registry. During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice remarked that according to the First Information Report (FIR) Amant Ali died at 11:45 pm in the fields while the post-mortem report said he died at 12:30 am. The post-mortem examination was conducted 11 hours later, he noted. He remarked that if one brother was killed and the other was hanged, then only the one behind the murder would be benefited.