Launching ceremony of the second state of the art 2300 Tons Corvette vessel built for Pakistan Navy was held in Romania.

Chief of Staff (Personnel) Vice Admiral Athar Mukhtar was the chief guest on the occasion.

Corvettes are laced with the latest technology and they are multi-purpose platforms of medium size and tonnage. These are used for different operations including security patrol.

In his remarks on the occasion, Vice Admiral Athar Mukhtar said the addition of these ships will further enhance the capability of Pakistan Navy to defend the waters of the country.

He also lauded the professionalism of DAMEN Shipyards in delivering cutting edge technologies to the Pakistan Navy in the form of Corvettes.

In March, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi had announced the induction of new vessel in the fleet of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation.

In a tweet, the minister had said:” It gives me great pleasure to inform the Pakistani nation that PNSC has added to its fleet a MoGas Carrier LR-1 vessel on March 25, 2019. The ship named Bolan will help reduce the dependency on foreign vessels & save millions of $’s in freight. Another

step towards self reliance!”