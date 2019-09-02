Share:

Rawalpindi-Attock Refinery Limited in collaboration with ARL-sponsored National Cleaner Production Centre and Attock Sahara Foundation arranged an awareness seminar at the end of a month-long proactive campaign to rid the environment of plastic shopping bags here on Monday.

The seminar also focused on the ways and means to control spread of dengue. Representatives from district management, district health department, local community, union councils, department of social welfare, ARL’s affiliated schools and vendors from the vicinity participated. Zahid Khan, Assistant Commissioner Saddar, was the chief guest on the occasion. He appreciated the ARL for arranging such the seminar on hazard of plastic shopping bags and dengue awareness. He asked the audience to spread this information with in the areas of their influence.