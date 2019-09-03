Share:

HAFIZABAD - No worship is greater than to serve the ailing humanity for getting the blessings of Almighty Allah, former MNA Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti and Mamoon Jaffar Tarar said here.

While inaugurating the new dialysis unit in the DHQ Hospital for which four new dialysis machines have been donated by the local philanthropists. They called upon the well-to-do people to follow suit to get the blessings of Almighty Allah. They assured the gathering that efforts were being made to provide all possible medical treatments in the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad. They also assured that beds in the DHQ Hospital would be further increased.

The medical superintendent Dr. Rehan Azhar said that 15 dialysis machines were already functioning and with the addition of four more machines, the patients would get prompt treatment from this unit.

POLICE COMBING OP

The district police have launched search and combing operation and the security arrangements have been further increased.

During the past 24 hours, the police apprehended 25 suspects, of which 21 were released.