RAHIM YAR KHAN - A murder case has been registered against City A Division SHO Mehmoodul Hassan, investigation officers - SI Shafaat Ali and ASI Matloob Hussain on charges of Salahuddin Ayubi’s murder in the city A Division police station on Monday.

The father of deceased Ayubi, Muhammad Afzaal submitted an application to the SP Investigation that his son Salahauddin, was mentally challenged due which he had tattooed his name and address on his arm.

He mentioned that on September 1,2019, he got to know that his son Salahuddin had died in police custody.

When he contacted the RYK City A Division police to get information, he failed.

Later he travelled to RYK with his two nephews - Muhammad Nawaz and Haroon Imtiaz and then he came to know that City A Division Police had arrested Salahuddin in a theft case and SHO Mehmoodul Hassan, SI Shafaat Ali and ASI Matloob Hussain had killed his son by torturing him during investigation.

Later, the police sent his body for postmortem without informing him.

On this application, the City A Division Police have registered an FIR 553/19 under sections 302 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code. While talking to journalists Muhammad Afzaal said that his deceased son had been arrested three times in the past and had served prison in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad but due to his disability he was always released.

He said that police killed Salahuddin unrightfully and he would plead to get justice.

The counsel for Afzaal Usama Khalid Ghuman informed that he expects that the nominated accused would be arrested immediately and they would get justice at last.

When contacted focal person Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital Rana Ilyas Ahmed said that different samples of deceased body have been sent to Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory Lahore and the post-mortem report will be finalized after a month.

He did not tell about the handing over the body of Salahiddin to his heirs.