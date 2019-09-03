Share:

Lahore - Tevta Chairman Ali Salman Siddique has said the authority was being steered forward under a new vision which calls for the quality of technical education and job placement to go hand in hand. He was addressing the newly-admitted students of diploma of associate engineering at Government College of Technology, Railway Road, Monday. Tevta COO Akhter Abbas Bharwana and staff were also present. Ali stated that a general manager (placement) was being appointed at Tevta Secretariat for ensuring provision of jobs to the trained workforce of Tevta upon completion of their courses while an international desk was also being set up for ensuring opportunities for Tevta trained workforce both locally and abroad. The Tevta chief Said that the International Desk will take stock of the available job opportunities on foreign soils and the skillsets required in different countries so that TEVTA could remodel courses, accordingly, and develop the trainees equipped with skills required in a particular country.