Lahore - A team of UK 25 trekkers has visited Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) after successfully completing the challenge – hiking to the base of “Killer Mountain”, Nanga Parbat as well as hiking to Rush Lake, the highest alpine lake in Pakistan and Rush Peak, a mountain in the Karakoram Range.

According to a press release on Monday, the challenge was undertaken by a diverse group of men and women between ages of 14 and 72 from the UK to raise funds for cancer patients at SKMCH&RC. Upon their arrival at the Hospital, the group was given a tour of different departments of the Hospital. They got the opportunity to meet cancer patients and witness the highest quality of patient care being provided to cancer patients, irrespective of their ability to pay. Dr Faisal Sultan, CEO SKMCH&RC expressed his gratitude to the group and informed them about state-of-the-art treatment facilities available at the Hospital for cancer patients as well as current and upcoming expansion projects of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust. He stated that “SKMCH&RC is the only cancer hospital in Pakistan which is providing financially supported cancer treatment to more than 75% of its patients guided by the principles of quality and equality. SKMCH&RC in Lahore and Peshawar have earned Joint Commission International’s Gold Seal of Approval for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its internationally-recognized standards.” Ikhlaq Ahmed, Manager of Imran Khan Cancer Appeal (registered charity in the UK) added, “We are really pleased to have been able to complete the trekking challenge for a noble cause this year. The entire group came with great enthusiasm to help deserving cancer patients of SKMCH&RC and we will continue our support for the cause in the future as well.”