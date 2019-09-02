Share:

RAWALPINDI - Two youngsters died of dengue fever in Gulbahar Colony, sources said on Monday. The deceased were identified as Saad Bin Saeed and Saud bin Saeed, said to be twins, they said.

According to sources, two real brothers were rushed to a private hospital after they were suffering with fever for last many days. They said that the doctors diagnosed them as dengue positive.

The both brothers died on August 19 and 20 and were buried in a graveyard in Rawat, their native town. “My brother in law Saad died of dengue fever,” said Umer. He said that on the next day, Saud also died of dengue fever. He said that the district government had not fumigated the area where dengue raised its ugly head affecting many residents.

Talking to media men, Deputy Commissioner Chauhdry Ali Randhawa said that the district government was unaware about death of twin brothers in Gulbahar Colony. “I have sought report in this regard from District Health Department,” he said.

A spokesperson to District government told media that a total of 820 dengue suspected patients landed in Allied Hospitals in 2019.

Of 820,170 patients were under observation in the hospitals, she said.

She added that 133 dengue patients were brought from different parts of city whereas 53 patients were brought from Islamabad.

“In the last 24 hours, as many as 376 dengue affected patients landed in AHs out of which 73 were declared dengue positive by doctors after conducting their serology,” she said.