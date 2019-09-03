Share:

KARACHI - At least two people died and two others including father and daughter were seriously injured in separate incidents in different localities of metropolis, police said on Monday. According to details, a man identified as Bakhtain died after he fell down from a bridge in Quaidabad. Hanged body of a Salemullah was recovered from room of his house in Garden Usmanabad. Two including father and daughter were critically injured when dilapidated roof of a house collapsed near UP More in North Karachi. The bodies and injured of all incidents were shifted to different hospitals of the respective areas.