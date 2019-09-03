Share:

WARSAW - The US and Poland signed an agreement

on Monday to cooperate on new 5G technology amid growing concerns about Chinese telecommunications giant

Huawei. Vice President Mike Pence and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki signed the deal in Warsaw, where Pence is filling in for President Donald Trump, who scrapped his trip at the last minute because of Hurricane

Dorian. The signing comes amid a global battle between the U.S. and Huawei, the world’s biggest maker of network infrastructure equipment,

over network security. The agreement endorses the principles developed by cyber security officials from dozens

of countries at a summit in Prague earlier this year to counter threats and ensure the safety of next generation mobile networks. “Protecting these next generation communications networks from disruption

or manipulation and ensuring the privacy and individual