US actor and former wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said that he and his family had tested positive for COVID-19 but already recovered from the disease.

He stressed that all members of his family had already recovered from the coronavirus disease.

"My wife Lauren, as well as my two baby girls, and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19", Johnson said on late Wednesday in a video posted on his Instagram page.

"I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family", the actor added.

Johnson is famous for his roles in "The Scorpion King" (2002), "Doom" (2005), "Fast and Furious" and "Jumanji" franchises.

So far, in the United States, more than 6.1 million people have been infected with coronavirus, of whom at least 185,700 have died, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.