The prisoner exchange process has been completed between Afghan government and Taliban, the rest of the 7 Taliban prisoners will be shifted to Qatar from Afghan jails.

According to Afghan media reports, Afghan government on Thursday has set free 113 Taliban prisoners and 2 Afghan commandos were handed over to local authorities by Taliban in the province of Kundahar.

It has been informed with reference to Afghan and Western authorities that the remaining 7 Taliban prisoners under an agreement will be shifted to Qatar from Afghan jails, where they will be supervised.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Taliban before the start of peace talks had demanded to release these 7 prisoners.