ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday directed the State Life Insurance Cor­poration to pay group in­surance profit to the wid­ow of a primary school teacher Wali Muhammad, hailing from Multan.

A statement issued by the President Office Me­dia Wing, Dr. Alvi said that it was shameful that the widow had to strug­gle a lot for 14 years for a meagre amount of Rs.115,000. He also ex­pressed concerns over the extraordinary delay in the payment.

Rejecting State Life’s plea, the President di­rected the corporation to pay the profit to the widow within 30 days. He directed to fix the re­sponsibility for delay and submit a detailed re­port in this regard to the Federal Ombudsman in three months.

It may be added that the widow of school teach­er Wali Muhammad had filed an application with the Federal Ombudsman regarding payment of the insurance claim.