ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday directed the State Life Insurance Corporation to pay group insurance profit to the widow of a primary school teacher Wali Muhammad, hailing from Multan.
A statement issued by the President Office Media Wing, Dr. Alvi said that it was shameful that the widow had to struggle a lot for 14 years for a meagre amount of Rs.115,000. He also expressed concerns over the extraordinary delay in the payment.
Rejecting State Life’s plea, the President directed the corporation to pay the profit to the widow within 30 days. He directed to fix the responsibility for delay and submit a detailed report in this regard to the Federal Ombudsman in three months.
It may be added that the widow of school teacher Wali Muhammad had filed an application with the Federal Ombudsman regarding payment of the insurance claim.