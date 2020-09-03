Share:

CPEC Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa, in a tweet on Thursday, strongly rebutted the allegations levelled against him and his family.

He said the attempt to damage our reputation has exposed, adding he has and will always serve Pakistan with pride and dignity.

The CPEC chairman in his tweet writes, “I strongly rebut the baseless allegations levelled against me and my family. Alhamdulillah! Another attempt to damage our reputation belied/exposed. I have and will always serve Pakistan with pride and dignity.”

In a seven pages response, Asim Saleem Bajwa says the news broke by Ahmed Noorani regarding himself is vehemently denied as incorrect and false.

According to the documents, the CPEC chairman said “my declaration of assets and liabilities as an SAPM in the federal government is incorrect because I have failed to disclose the investment of my wife abroad.

He further says “My brothers have conducted businesses in USA and their growth of business is related to my promotion in the Pakistan Army.”

*This is a developing story.*