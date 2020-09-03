PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkwha Shah Farman, who is chancellor of public sector universities in KP, has lifted ban on appointments in universities.
A notification was issued from the Governor’s House to the KP Higher Education Department, stating that ban on appointments in universities be lifted with immediate effect.
Also, authorities are deliberating the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act Amendment Bill 2020 as a delegation from Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) met Chief Minister’s Advisor on Higher Education Mian Khaliqur Rehman on Wednesday to discuss the matter.
Speaking to The Nation, Secretary Higher Education Department KP Hassan Mehmood Yousafzai said the PUTA members met Khaliq-ur-Rehman to discuss the proposed amendments in the Universities Act. He said there had been no conclusive decision about the law so far but that it was being deliberated by the Higher Education Department and representatives of academia from universities of the province.
The amendment bill calls for dissolution of the post of the pro-vice chancellor in universities, annulment of the condition of PhD and research papers for the vice-chancellor position and declares a simple master’s degree with 17-year service as a condition for the post.
The amendment bill is currently in the Law Department and it may be forwarded to the chief minister and KP cabinet and later to the provincial assembly for approval.
“So far, there has been no conclusive decision but the Higher Education Department is following the government directives and hopefully, a final decision will be taken while taking on board the representatives of academia as well,” the department’s secretary added.