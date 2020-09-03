Share:

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakh­tunkwha Shah Farman, who is chancellor of public sector universities in KP, has lifted ban on appoint­ments in universities.

A notification was is­sued from the Governor’s House to the KP Higher Education Department, stating that ban on ap­pointments in universi­ties be lifted with imme­diate effect.

Also, authorities are deliberating the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Univer­sities Act Amendment Bill 2020 as a delegation from Peshawar Universi­ty Teachers Association (PUTA) met Chief Minis­ter’s Advisor on Higher Education Mian Khaliqur Rehman on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

Speaking to The Na­tion, Secretary Higher Education Department KP Hassan Mehmood Yousafzai said the PUTA members met Khaliq-ur-Rehman to discuss the proposed amendments in the Universities Act. He said there had been no conclusive decision about the law so far but that it was being deliber­ated by the Higher Edu­cation Department and representatives of aca­demia from universities of the province.

The amendment bill calls for dissolution of the post of the pro-vice chancellor in universi­ties, annulment of the condition of PhD and re­search papers for the vice-chancellor position and declares a simple master’s degree with 17-year service as a condi­tion for the post.

The amendment bill is currently in the Law De­partment and it may be forwarded to the chief minister and KP cabinet and later to the provincial assembly for approval.

“So far, there has been no conclusive decision but the Higher Education Department is following the government direc­tives and hopefully, a fi­nal decision will be tak­en while taking on board the representatives of academia as well,” the department’s secretary added.